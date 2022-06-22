How to invest in commodities that are red-hot right now
From oil to precious metals and agricultural products, commodity prices are skyrocketing. These prices are primarily determined by the forces of supply and demand in the market.
There are various ways to invest in commodities, such as buying physical goods or a commodity Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). You can also purchase the shares of companies such as mines that produce these commodities.
So how does one go about investing, and when is the best time to invest?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Rand Swiss Director, Gary Booysen, who shed light on investing in commodities.
For the detailed discussion, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to invest in commodities that are red-hot right now
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143129732_stock-illustration-oil-market-crisis-or-growth-large-group-of-oil-barrels-3d-render-illustration.html?term=cheap%2Boil&vti=o17jlkvy0a3w3upekx-1-54
