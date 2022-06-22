Striking 'has an immense cost to workers' - COSATU's Tony Ehrenreich
In South Africa, workers have a constitutional right to strike, but that doesn’t mean this action is without consequences.
Clement Manyathela spoke Tony Ehrenreich - parliamentary officer at COSATU, about what happens to workers on strike.
Striking and withholding their labour is one of the best defences workers have to fight for their interests.
Before going on strike, there is a legal process that must be followed which includes negotiations, declaring a dispute and giving notice that you intend to protest if the matter is not resolved, which then makes it a protected strike and workers cannot be fired.
Even though striking workers cannot be fired, there is still the risk that they will not get paid while they aren’t working, and if the strike goes on for some time, it can be difficult to make up those wages.
It has an immense cost to workers so it's not the first choice that workers make and it's not a lightly-taken decision, but if you have no other option to defend your job security or the income that you feed your family from, then, of course, you have got to consider drastic action.Tony Ehrenreich, parliamentary officer at COSATU
The decision to strike ends up putting pressure on both the workers and the employers to find the best and fastest possible resolution.
Some unions are working towards putting together a strike fund to ensure that striking workers are still able to have some form of income while they are not being paid.
Deciding to go on strike is a difficult decision and can be a sacrifice for workers, but it can be necessary to reform systems and guarantee that the best interests of the workers can be met.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
