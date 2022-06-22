Striking 'has an immense cost to workers' - COSATU's Tony Ehrenreich

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother. 26 June 2022 7:52 PM
[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat Kirstenbosch gave Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit special authorisation to spend time on its beautiful mountain trails. 26 June 2022 7:40 PM
Stage 4 load shedding extended until Wednesday - Eskom Eskom says continued Stage 4 power cuts are necessary because of the ongoing illegal wage strike. 26 June 2022 6:38 PM
View all Local
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference. 26 June 2022 12:17 PM
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly' This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the J... 26 June 2022 10:32 AM
View all Politics
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces' The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable. 25 June 2022 3:15 PM
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge... 24 June 2022 6:01 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother. 26 June 2022 7:52 PM
[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat Kirstenbosch gave Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit special authorisation to spend time on its beautiful mountain trails. 26 June 2022 7:40 PM
Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse? The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for info... 26 June 2022 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother. 26 June 2022 7:52 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land. 25 June 2022 7:32 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Striking 'has an immense cost to workers' - COSATU's Tony Ehrenreich

22 June 2022 3:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cosatu
Protest
Strike
Trade unions
Working Conditions

Clement Manyathela spoke to Tony Ehrenreich - parliamentary officer at COSATU, about the cost workers going on strike have to bear.

In South Africa, workers have a constitutional right to strike, but that doesn’t mean this action is without consequences.

Clement Manyathela spoke Tony Ehrenreich - parliamentary officer at COSATU, about what happens to workers on strike.

Striking and withholding their labour is one of the best defences workers have to fight for their interests.

Before going on strike, there is a legal process that must be followed which includes negotiations, declaring a dispute and giving notice that you intend to protest if the matter is not resolved, which then makes it a protected strike and workers cannot be fired.

Even though striking workers cannot be fired, there is still the risk that they will not get paid while they aren’t working, and if the strike goes on for some time, it can be difficult to make up those wages.

It has an immense cost to workers so it's not the first choice that workers make and it's not a lightly-taken decision, but if you have no other option to defend your job security or the income that you feed your family from, then, of course, you have got to consider drastic action.

Tony Ehrenreich, parliamentary officer at COSATU

The decision to strike ends up putting pressure on both the workers and the employers to find the best and fastest possible resolution.

Some unions are working towards putting together a strike fund to ensure that striking workers are still able to have some form of income while they are not being paid.

Deciding to go on strike is a difficult decision and can be a sacrifice for workers, but it can be necessary to reform systems and guarantee that the best interests of the workers can be met.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.




22 June 2022 3:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cosatu
Protest
Strike
Trade unions
Working Conditions

More from Politics

Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel

26 June 2022 1:27 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe

26 June 2022 12:17 PM

ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'

26 June 2022 10:32 AM

This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights

25 June 2022 5:35 PM

US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'

25 June 2022 3:01 PM

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'

23 June 2022 7:37 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption Watch

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane

23 June 2022 3:55 PM

Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly elected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report

23 June 2022 3:33 PM

The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our democracy is too valuable to lose,' - Maharaj on the future of our country

23 June 2022 2:15 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to apartheid activist, political prisoner, and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj about his life through the struggle and the current state of our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports

23 June 2022 10:26 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture says a criminal case should be re-opened against the former spy boss for his parallel agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'

Business Opinion

Cyber crimes are becoming more prevalent, warns tech expert

Local

'Compared to COVID-19, monkeypox does not have severe outcomes' - NICD

Local

EC tragedy made even more grave by its occurrence during youth month: Ramaphosa

Local

Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat

26 June 2022 7:40 PM

Iran's next revolution will be female, says Cannes winner

26 June 2022 5:27 PM

Thapelo Mokoena on failure: It's a part of life

26 June 2022 5:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA