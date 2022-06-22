ANC in Gauteng ready for elective conference amid step-aside saga





The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it is ready to start the highly-anticipated elective conference, despite some branches showing dissatisfaction with the party's step aside resolution.

The party's provincial chairperson candidate, Panyaza Lesufi briefed the media in Saxonwold on Wednesday.

Lesufi and Lebogang Maile will battle it out for the party's top chair at its 14th elective conference this weekend in Benoni.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter, Tshidi Madia, told Mandy Wiener that the party believes it is ready to begin with the elective conference.

In terms of readiness, Gauteng believes it is ready, it is moving ahead and instead of starting on Friday, they will start on Thursday because there are remaining issues that they will also like to get through before the weekend. Tshidi Madia, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News

Madia added that the party in Tshwane is dissatisfied with the step aside resolution and hope it will be discussed ahead of the conference.

I had a conversation with the regional secretary, George Matjila, and he was saying that there is a need for conversation about how to realign, how to relook and reconsider the step aside resolution. Tshidi Madia, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News

