ANC in Gauteng ready for elective conference amid step-aside saga

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nzimande: NSFAS money needs to go to items related to studies only Minister Blade Nzimande has indicated that it is not allowed for students to make use of the money being provided by government fo... 24 June 2022 6:27 PM
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge... 24 June 2022 6:01 PM
'Emphasis is on accurate contact tracing' - NICD scientist on SA monkeypox case Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Jacqueline Weyer, NICD's principal senior medical scientist, on South Africa’s first confirmed case of... 24 June 2022 3:48 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption Watch 23 June 2022 7:37 PM
Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly electe... 23 June 2022 3:55 PM
Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the st... 23 June 2022 3:33 PM
View all Politics
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge... 24 June 2022 6:01 PM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations d... 24 June 2022 10:26 AM
View all Business
'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster Pippa Hudson talks to author and disaster expert Lucy Easthope on her new book titled 'When The Dust Settles'. 24 June 2022 7:28 PM
Drakensberg Boys Choir brings 'something special' to Joburg Theatre Headmaster Dave Cato, speaks to Bongani about the 'Drakensberg Boys Choir' two-night live show. 24 June 2022 7:14 PM
The Soil to give you a taste of their upcoming album Bongani chats to Singer, Composer and Producer of The Soil, Ntsika Fana Ngxanga on their upcoming album along with tracks from the... 24 June 2022 6:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 June 2022 10:51 AM
WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 June 2022 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abort... 24 June 2022 5:31 PM
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world. 24 June 2022 12:32 PM
'Vladimir Putin’s face is unrecognisably swollen – everybody can see that' Refilwe Moloto interviewed Irina Filatova - history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN on the Russian president's health. 23 June 2022 11:46 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

ANC in Gauteng ready for elective conference amid step-aside saga

22 June 2022 3:30 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
ANC
ANC Gauteng
elective conference
Tshidi Madia
ANC step aside

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News Reporter, Tshidi Madia, about the readiness of the upcoming Gauteng ANC elective conference.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it is ready to start the highly-anticipated elective conference, despite some branches showing dissatisfaction with the party's step aside resolution.

The party's provincial chairperson candidate, Panyaza Lesufi briefed the media in Saxonwold on Wednesday.

Lesufi and Lebogang Maile will battle it out for the party's top chair at its 14th elective conference this weekend in Benoni.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter, Tshidi Madia, told Mandy Wiener that the party believes it is ready to begin with the elective conference.

In terms of readiness, Gauteng believes it is ready, it is moving ahead and instead of starting on Friday, they will start on Thursday because there are remaining issues that they will also like to get through before the weekend.

Tshidi Madia, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News

Madia added that the party in Tshwane is dissatisfied with the step aside resolution and hope it will be discussed ahead of the conference.

I had a conversation with the regional secretary, George Matjila, and he was saying that there is a need for conversation about how to realign, how to relook and reconsider the step aside resolution.

Tshidi Madia, senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...




22 June 2022 3:30 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
ANC
ANC Gauteng
elective conference
Tshidi Madia
ANC step aside

More from Local

Nzimande: NSFAS money needs to go to items related to studies only

24 June 2022 6:27 PM

Minister Blade Nzimande has indicated that it is not allowed for students to make use of the money being provided by government for items not related to their studies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike

24 June 2022 6:01 PM

The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Emphasis is on accurate contact tracing' - NICD scientist on SA monkeypox case

24 June 2022 3:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Jacqueline Weyer, NICD's principal senior medical scientist, on South Africa’s first confirmed case of monkeypox.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gupta lawyers: no substantive evidence to extradite the brothers

24 June 2022 2:52 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to News24's legal journalist, Karyn Maughan about this case and the pre-trial conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa, Eskom agree to renegotiate striking workers' wages

24 June 2022 2:31 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, and Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha about their ongoing wage negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budget constraints subject all Sassa grant applicants to means test

24 June 2022 2:08 PM

Breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto interviews Sassa executive Brendon van Vrede on the recent findings by Stats SA that 25% of the country's citizens depend on state grants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Compared to COVID-19, monkeypox does not have severe outcomes' - NICD

24 June 2022 11:10 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to LGBTQIA advocate Luiz De Barros and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)'s Professor Adrian Puren about the first confirmed case of monkeypox in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations

24 June 2022 10:26 AM

In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyber crimes are becoming more prevalent, warns tech expert

24 June 2022 8:53 AM

Bongani chats to Stuff Magazine's Toby Shapshak on the growing numbers of online hacking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business backs state capture report findings, offers to help where it can

24 June 2022 7:13 AM

Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo handed the last part of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'

23 June 2022 7:37 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption Watch

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane

23 June 2022 3:55 PM

Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly elected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report

23 June 2022 3:33 PM

The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our democracy is too valuable to lose,' - Maharaj on the future of our country

23 June 2022 2:15 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to apartheid activist, political prisoner, and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj about his life through the struggle and the current state of our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports

23 June 2022 10:26 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture says a criminal case should be re-opened against the former spy boss for his parallel agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo: Constitution should be changed to allow for direct election of president

23 June 2022 6:16 AM

This is just one of the far-reaching recommendations contained in volumes five and six of the final report of the State Capture commission of inquiry that he chaired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'

22 June 2022 10:37 PM

The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

READ: Final state capture report in full

22 June 2022 8:42 PM

All the final parts of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report

22 June 2022 7:14 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA unhappy with proposed wage increases for public servants

22 June 2022 5:41 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Public Servants Association's Reuben Maleka regarding government's tabling of a new salary increase for public servants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cyber crimes are becoming more prevalent, warns tech expert

Local

'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'

Business Opinion

'Compared to COVID-19, monkeypox does not have severe outcomes' - NICD

Local

EWN Highlights

Sahpra approves new treatment for HIV positive children

24 June 2022 6:37 PM

Nzimande: NSFAS money needs to go to items related to studies only

24 June 2022 6:27 PM

Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike

24 June 2022 6:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA