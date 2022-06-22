'SA has astronomical rates of obesity' and may fail to meet WHO 2025 target
The country, and the world, may miss the 2025 target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to halt the persistent rise of obesity.
Data suggests that 26 percent of adults in South Africa are obese, and 24 percent overweight, compared to the global adult average of 13 percent.
Meanwhile, South Africa says it has a plan to tackle its growing obesity problem.
The Department of Health is updating its national obesity prevention and control plan for the first time since its previous 2015 to 2020 anti-obesity strategy. The plan aligns with the government’s attempts to combat non-communicable diseases, underpinned by an “all of government”, and “all of society” commitment, as recommended by WHO.
John Maytham spoke to Daily Maverick's senior health journalist, Adele Sulcas about this. (scroll up to listen).
South Africa has astronomical rates of obesity… It [obesity] causes disease and huge costs to the state…Adele Sulcas, senior health journalist - Daily Maverick
It seems to start in childhood and adolescence [divergence in obesity rates between men and women] … It probably has a lot to do with levels of activity…Adele Sulcas, senior health journalist - Daily Maverick
Costs to the health system… not including loss of productivity… are estimated at R33 billion… just over 15% of total government expenditure on healthcare…Adele Sulcas, senior health journalist - Daily Maverick
