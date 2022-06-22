Eskom continues to battle capacity constraints





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's woes are far from over as the ailing power utility continues to battle with capacity constraints.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, management at the power utility again admitted that they aren't any closer to resolving its dwindling generation capacity, leaving residents and businesses in the dark for parts of winter.

Eskom blames the ageing fleet for its inability to meet electricity demands.

Continuous breakdowns at Kendal and Matimba power stations have only compounded capacity issues. Koeberg also remains an issue, with Unit 2 still offline since January - for an intensive maintenance programme.

Eskom COO, Jan Oberholzer, has admitted that the power utility had missed its own deadline to return Unit 2.

"We are late in returning Unit 2 and the are valid reasons for that, one of them being the 30 days that we needed to make a 100 percent sure that the steam generators that we are supposed to replace are safe and operable for the next cycle and that took us about 30 days. We had to do it, we didn't rush it, so we made a 100 percent sure that we can return the unit with the steam generator safely and that will last for another cycle."

Stage two load shedding was implemented on Monday evening, with power cuts expected to persist for much of the week.

Earlier, Eskom warned that stage three load shedding is not off the cards yet.

