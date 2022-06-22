Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
PSA unhappy with proposed wage increases for public servants

22 June 2022 5:41 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Wage bill
Public Servants Association

Mandy Wiener spoke to Public Servants Association's Reuben Maleka regarding government's tabling of a new salary increase for public servants.
FILE: Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA). Picture: EWN

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has expressed its frustration at the news of a potential salary increase for public servants.

Government has officially tabled wage hike offers of up to 7.5% for the majority of public servants, with some limited to 6%.

PSA spokesperson, Reuben Maleka, says they are not happy with this proposed increase.

They want to include what we already have. You can't include what we already have as an offer.

Reuben Maleka - Public Servants Association spokesperson

Government is under immense pressure to cut the wage bill of public servants.

The PSA's main fight stems from the fact that they say office bearers already receive majority of things for free.

Today, you can imagine that if they are feeling the wage bill is a problem and they are only focusing on us, why are they giving public office bearers, parliamentarians, the judges and traditional healers a 3% increase?

Reuben Maleka - Public Servants Association spokesperson

The PSA wrote a letter to the President to reconsider the 3% increase for office bearers.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PSA unhappy with proposed wage increases for public servants




