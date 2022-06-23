How would lifting the mask mandate affect school children?
With a potential end of the mask mandate, not everyone believes that now, in winter, is the safest time.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to the South African Democratic Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi about the effect this will have on pupils.
While there have been lower rates of infection and serious illness related to COVID-19 in the country, there is the fear that without masks, children in crowded classrooms with poor ventilation will be at a higher risk.
As Sadtu, we are aware that our schools are overcrowded and we are still confronted with the issue of social distancing, which is not observed. So, if they now say they are going to remove the wearing of masks, we are worried that this may put learners and teachers at an added risk.Nomusa Cembi, South African Democratic Union (Sadtu) spokesperson
We usually see higher rates of illness, such as colds and flu, in winter, so removing masks at this time could potentially see a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Listen to the audio for more.
