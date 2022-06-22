IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report
FULL STATEMENT
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo,
Minister in the Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele,
Secretary of the Commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala,
Director-General in the Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni,
Colleagues,
Members of the media,
Fellow South Africans,
Today we receive and publicly release the final part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector.
The Commission was appointed to investigate the corruption that took place during the state capture era.
State capture was an assault on our democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in this country.
Through the various reports released by the Commission, we have come to understand what happened, who was involved, and what effect state capture has had on our state, our economy and our society.
Close on six years have passed since former Public Protector Adv Thuli Madonsela released her ‘State of Capture’ report.
The State of Capture report presented evidence of the abuse of power and of how public institutions were repurposed to enable corrupt activities to take place.
Recognising that this evidence required far more extensive investigation, Adv Madonsela included among the remedial action in her report that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to investigate state capture.
The formal handover today of this final report represents the fulfilment of the remedial action set out in the State of Capture report.
The work of this Commission is a vital part of our effort to deal with state capture.
The report is far more than a record of widespread corruption, fraud and abuse; it is also an instrument through which the country can work to ensure that such events are never allowed to happen again.
As a nation, we owe a great debt of gratitude to the Chairperson of the Commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for the monumental task that he and the evidence leaders, the investigators, the lawyers and the researchers have all undertaken over these past four years in the service of their country.
I also wish to thank the Secretary of the Commission Prof Itumeleng Mosala and the other Commission staff for the valuable contribution they have made to the national effort to confront state capture.
I wish to thank the many people who gave evidence before the Commission, and to the whistle-blowers, academics, investigators and journalists whose work contributed to uncovering many of the matters before the Commission.
I wish to acknowledge the critical contribution of Adv Thuli Madonsela, whose courageous and unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover these misdeeds.
The submission of the final report today brings to an end the work of the Commission and marks the fulfilment of the weighty mandate given to Chief Justice Zondo in January 2018.
In line with the directive of the High Court, within four months from this date, I will formally present to Parliament the full report of the Commission together with an indication of my intentions on the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations.
We have arranged for the administrative work needed to secure the archive of the work done by the Commission, and ensure relevant institutions have access to the extensive evidence it has collected.
This final report will be available tonight for download on the Presidency website, as was the case with the previous reports.
This report provides us with the opportunity to make a decisive break with the era of state capture.
I call on you, one and all, to support the measures that all the structures of state will take to return our country to the path of integrity, transformation and progress.
I thank you.
This article first appeared on EWN : IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Opinion
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love
Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world
Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.Read More
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way
Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'
Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.Read More
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state
Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.Read More
More from Local
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.Read More
It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo
The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed.Read More
New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maude Modise, GM for Enterprise and Supplier Development, about the new 'Shoprite Next Capital' division.Read More
Inflation jumps to 5-year high, breaks through Reserve Bank target range
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
READ: Final state capture report in full
All the final parts of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report.Read More
Zondo: We'd need 10 more years to probe everything under terms of reference
Zondo has officially handed over the fifth and sixth parts of the state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
Yet another delay in handover of the final state capture report to Presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thus far received part one to part four of the reports, but not the final volume.Read More
Shop owners say they received threats before Yeoville Market fire
More than 15 shops were set alight on Monday night. It's alleged the fire could have been started by members of the Dudula Movement.Read More
PSA unhappy with proposed wage increases for public servants
Mandy Wiener spoke to Public Servants Association's Reuben Maleka regarding government's tabling of a new salary increase for public servants.Read More
More from Business
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.Read More
It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo
The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed.Read More
New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maude Modise, GM for Enterprise and Supplier Development, about the new 'Shoprite Next Capital' division.Read More
Inflation jumps to 5-year high, breaks through Reserve Bank target range
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
READ: Final state capture report in full
All the final parts of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report.Read More
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love
Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Prasa: We need R1 billion annually for security for the next three years
Prasa says security is one of its biggest challenges as it overhauls its rolling stock and reopens some key corridors after years of neglect and vandalism.Read More
Eskom continues to battle capacity constraints
In a media briefing on Wednesday, management at the power utility - again - admitted they aren't any closer to resolving its dwindling generation capacity, leaving residents and businesses in the dark for parts of winter.Read More
Stats SA: 'Internationally traded foods are responsible for CPI hike'
Mandy Weiner spoke to Stats SA's chief director of price statistics, Patrick Kelly, on what pushed the CPI figure to reach its highest reading since 2017.Read More
More from Politics
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.Read More
READ: Final state capture report in full
All the final parts of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report.Read More
PSA unhappy with proposed wage increases for public servants
Mandy Wiener spoke to Public Servants Association's Reuben Maleka regarding government's tabling of a new salary increase for public servants.Read More
ANC in Gauteng ready for elective conference amid step-aside saga
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News Reporter, Tshidi Madia, about the readiness of the upcoming Gauteng ANC elective conference.Read More
Striking 'has an immense cost to workers' - COSATU's Tony Ehrenreich
Clement Manyathela spoke to Tony Ehrenreich - parliamentary officer at COSATU, about the cost workers going on strike have to bear.Read More
President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report
The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered then deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor Cabinet positions in return for their political influence.Read More
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral
Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral.Read More
DA approaches FBI to investigate Ramaphosa for money laundering
This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president- alleging that Ramaphosa concealed a crime in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.Read More