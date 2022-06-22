Zondo: We'd need 10 more years to probe everything under terms of reference
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday said the terms of reference of the state capture commission of inquiry were very wide - and it would take at least 10 years to fully complete the task.
Zondo has officially handed over the fifth and sixth parts of the state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
"The terms of reference of the commission are very wide, but have reached this point because if we were going to investigate everything that fell within the terms of reference of the commission, maybe we will take another 10 years."
He said the two parts have covered various areas.
"It's SABC and State Security Agency... Vrede Dairy project is covered. Parliamentary oversight is covered, we also have chapters that deal with money flows and how some that was obtained through state capture was moved out of the country."
He said other areas have also been covered.
"We deal also with evidence of Ramaphosa as president of the country and president of the ANC. We deal with evidence relating to the ANC and then we have a lot of evidence relating to some individuals. We deal with Waterkloof landing as well."
Zondo said there were difficult times when staff weren't paid over even threatened.
"They went through a very difficult time but they stood by me and I just want to acknowledge the support that they have given me."
He said South Africans had show the commission their love and support.
Chief Justice Zondo thanked his family who had also been through a difficult time.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo: We'd need 10 more years to probe everything under terms of reference
More from Local
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.Read More
It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo
The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed.Read More
New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maude Modise, GM for Enterprise and Supplier Development, about the new 'Shoprite Next Capital' division.Read More
Inflation jumps to 5-year high, breaks through Reserve Bank target range
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
READ: Final state capture report in full
All the final parts of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report.Read More
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday.Read More
Yet another delay in handover of the final state capture report to Presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thus far received part one to part four of the reports, but not the final volume.Read More
Shop owners say they received threats before Yeoville Market fire
More than 15 shops were set alight on Monday night. It's alleged the fire could have been started by members of the Dudula Movement.Read More
PSA unhappy with proposed wage increases for public servants
Mandy Wiener spoke to Public Servants Association's Reuben Maleka regarding government's tabling of a new salary increase for public servants.Read More