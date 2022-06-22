READ: Final state capture report in full
JOHANNESBURG - It took almost four years and in the region of R1 billion but the fifth and final instalment of the state capture commission of inquiry’s findings is finally being submitted to the president on Wednesday.
The commission began its work in August 2017. It was initially given 180 days to wrap it up but has since been granted a total of eight extensions by the courts.
The public hearings, which saw more than 330 witnesses give evidence, were eventually concluded last August.
These are the final parts of the report.
State Capture Commission Report Part v Vol I by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
State Capture Commission Report Part v Vol II by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
State Capture Commission Report Part VI Vol I by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
State Capture Commission Report Part VI Vol II by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
State Capture Commission Report Part VI Vol III by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
State Capture Commission Report Part VI Vol IV by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
This article first appeared on EWN : READ: Final state capture report in full
Source : GCIS
