No more masks or restrictions on gatherings, signs Health Minister Phaahla

23 June 2022 5:35 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Joe Phaahla
Coronavirus
Face Masks
COVID-19

The health minister has repealed regulations requiring face masks, restrictions on gatherings and checks at borders.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has ended the mandatory use of masks indoors as well as removed restrictions on gatherings.

Phaahla signed a repeal on Wednesday with one other change - checks at South Africa's borders.

Regulation 16A refers to "wearing of face masks to contain the spread of COVID-19". Up until Wednesday, people were required to use a face mask in any public indoor space or when using public transport. Regulation 16B refers to the "regulation of gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19".

Limits were put on gatherings of no more than 100 people and up to 50% of a venue's maximum capacity if everyone was vaccinated. If vaccination statuses were unknown, a maximum of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors was permitted. "Regulation of persons entering the country to contain the spread of COVID-19" refers to 16C, which required negative PCR tests, vaccnination certificates or proof of recovery from COVID-19 from travellers older than 12 years old.

On Thursday morning, Phaahla is due to join Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele for a briefing.

On Tuesday, a leaked memo that couldn't be verified led to an expectation that government would be relooking at its stance on wearing masks.


This article first appeared on EWN : No more masks or restrictions on gatherings, signs Health Minister Phaahla




More from Local

WATCH LIVE: Govt briefing on outcomes of post-Cabinet meeting

23 June 2022 10:41 AM

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 22 June 2022. He will be joined by Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.

Read More arrow_forward

Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports

23 June 2022 10:26 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture says a criminal case should be re-opened against the former spy boss for his parallel agency.

Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: EWN journalits unpack final state capture report

23 June 2022 8:48 AM

Eyewitness News journalists Theto Mahlakoana, Bernadette Wicks and Tshidi Madia give a summary of the final state capture report.

Read More arrow_forward

State capture report: NPA has enough work for next 10 years

23 June 2022 8:20 AM

Africa speaks to Corruption Watch's Karam Singh about the final state capture commission report.

Read More arrow_forward

Zondo: Guptas bagged R15.5bn in unlawful contracts, mostly from Eskom, Transnet

23 June 2022 7:42 AM

It, however, conceded in the final report published on Wednesday night that the amount did not represent the full loss suffered by the state as a result of the Gupta-related capture.

Read More arrow_forward

How would lifting the mask mandate affect school children?

23 June 2022 6:49 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to the South African Democratic Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi about the effect this will have on pupils.

Read More arrow_forward

Zondo: Constitution should be changed to allow for direct election of president

23 June 2022 6:16 AM

This is just one of the far-reaching recommendations contained in volumes five and six of the final report of the State Capture commission of inquiry that he chaired.

Read More arrow_forward

'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'

22 June 2022 10:37 PM

The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.

Read More arrow_forward

It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo

22 June 2022 10:08 PM

The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed.

Read More arrow_forward

New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)

22 June 2022 9:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Maude Modise, GM for Enterprise and Supplier Development, about the new 'Shoprite Next Capital' division.

Read More arrow_forward

