State capture report: NPA has enough work for next 10 years
- Final state capture report handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa
- 'The NPA has enough work for the next 10 years'
After more than four years, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has handed over the final state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
While handing over the report, Zondo said he had no regrets.
Director at Corruption Watch, Karam Singh, joined Africa on the line to give his opinion on state capture.
I think future-proofing the democracy against state capture really becomes the challenge now, and should become the priority and focus of the government going forward.Karam Singh - Corruption Watch
Different mandate holders such as the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and state-owned enterprises are said to be keeping a close eye on what comes out of the report.
Karam said there was enough work from the state capture report to keep the NPA busy for the next 10 years.
Criminal prosecution is the ultimate, but one would want to see a system whereby those people who are implicated are removed from the public service.Karam Singh - Corruption Watch
Only time will tell what will come out of the final installment of the State Capture report, as well as who else will be implicated.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : State capture report: NPA has enough work for next 10 years
Source : https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA/status/1539695957180383233/photo/1
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Govt briefing on outcomes of post-Cabinet meeting
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 22 June 2022. He will be joined by Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.Read More
Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture says a criminal case should be re-opened against the former spy boss for his parallel agency.Read More
LISTEN: EWN journalits unpack final state capture report
Eyewitness News journalists Theto Mahlakoana, Bernadette Wicks and Tshidi Madia give a summary of the final state capture report.Read More
Zondo: Guptas bagged R15.5bn in unlawful contracts, mostly from Eskom, Transnet
It, however, conceded in the final report published on Wednesday night that the amount did not represent the full loss suffered by the state as a result of the Gupta-related capture.Read More
How would lifting the mask mandate affect school children?
Wasanga Mehana spoke to the South African Democratic Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi about the effect this will have on pupils.Read More
Zondo: Constitution should be changed to allow for direct election of president
This is just one of the far-reaching recommendations contained in volumes five and six of the final report of the State Capture commission of inquiry that he chaired.Read More
No more masks or restrictions on gatherings, signs Health Minister Phaahla
The health minister has repealed regulations requiring face masks, restrictions on gatherings and checks at borders.Read More
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.Read More
It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo
The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed.Read More