State capture report: NPA has enough work for next 10 years





Final state capture report handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa

'The NPA has enough work for the next 10 years'

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: @GovernmentZA

After more than four years, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has handed over the final state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While handing over the report, Zondo said he had no regrets.

Director at Corruption Watch, Karam Singh, joined Africa on the line to give his opinion on state capture.

I think future-proofing the democracy against state capture really becomes the challenge now, and should become the priority and focus of the government going forward. Karam Singh - Corruption Watch

Different mandate holders such as the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and state-owned enterprises are said to be keeping a close eye on what comes out of the report.

Karam said there was enough work from the state capture report to keep the NPA busy for the next 10 years.

Criminal prosecution is the ultimate, but one would want to see a system whereby those people who are implicated are removed from the public service. Karam Singh - Corruption Watch

Only time will tell what will come out of the final installment of the State Capture report, as well as who else will be implicated.

