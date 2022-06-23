LISTEN: EWN journalits unpack final state capture report





After four years of revealing testimonies of how state funds were looted, the fifth report of the state capture report bares it all.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the report to President Cyril Ramapohos on Wednesday night.

The report focuses on the SABC, Vrede Dairy Farm and the Waterkloof Airforce Base landing - among others.

It also looked at how billions were looted from state-owned enterprises such as Denel, Transnet and Eskom.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporters who perused the over 1,800 pages report.

Sadly, we do not have the overall figure because the commission could only go so far in discerning just how much went into the Gupta's pockets or the Gupta criminal enterprises through the entire period that the state was looted. Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

The figure that they come to and this is a conservative estimate of about R15.5 billion, including the R8.1 billion that was paid to them through kickbacks. Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks says the report mentions that it is possible that former president Jacob Zuma knew of the Gupta Waterkloof landing because of the relationship that they had with him.

Zondo in this final report put the final nail in the coffin, he said that is absolutely not true because of the historical relationship that Zuma had with the Guptas. He is saying it is very likely that he would have known [about the Waterkloof landing] and it is very unlikely that they wouldn't have told him given their relationship. Bernadette Wicks, reporter - Eyewitness News

Senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa did not come out clean from the report.

In the report, Zondo is saying 'I don't understand how you are saying you learned about state capture from the media and civil society, it makes no sense, you were there'. Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

I think Arthur Fraser is in trouble but it all depends on what happens to the state. We all have been waiting for action. Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

