Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has recommended a criminal case be re-opened against former spy boss Arthur Fraser over his parallel agency, the Principal Agent Network Programme.
The final report into claims of widespread looting of public funds was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday evening, where the commission found Fraser and former President Jacob Zuma protected one another.
The commission was investigating allegations of widespread looting of public funds.
While Fraser never got the opportunity to put his case before the state capture commission, it has made damning findings against him.
Its recommended the investigation into Fraser, which centred around allegations of unlawful surveillance and the withdrawal of millions for the leasing of buildings and vehicles for the project be reopened. He's also been accused of grossly abusing the state's vetting system.
Zuma put a stop to investigations into Fraser, expressing concern that it would compromise national security.
Last year, Fraser used his position at Correctional Services to stop Zuma's continued stay in prison after he had been jailed for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court, ironically for refusing to return to the state capture commission.
The former spy boss has also since laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa following the alleged theft of millions of dollars at his farm.
FAKE INTELLIGENCE REPORTS
Meanwhile, the state capture commission also warned that the peddling of false and unsubstantiated intelligence reports could destablise the country.
It said that those in power must always be alive to the danger posed by peddling false information.
Heated factional battles in the ANC have over the years produced so-called intelligence reports, which saw comrades accusing one another of being enemies within.
These have found their way into the country’s state security, with the commission of inquiry calling for sound and effective mechanisms to deal with fake information.
Former head of public prosecutions, Bulelani Ngcuka, former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are just some of many who’ve featured in so-called damning intelligence reports, with some losing their careers due to the allegations.
The commission said that professional people should be appointed on merit and placed in charge of the intelligence services.
This article first appeared on EWN : Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports
Source : Eyewitness News
