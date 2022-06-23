Watch: Mom drags son to apologise to girl he bullied at school





A mom has been praised for dragging her son to go and apologise to a girl he was bullying at school.

The single mom posted a video on TikTok narrating what had happened.

She got her son to buy flowers and chocolate and to offer an apology - not only to the girl but to her parents too.

