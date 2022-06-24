Joburg City Guide: Seven ways to cozy up this cold winter weekend





JOHANNESBURG - As the winter chill sets in, you might want to lodge inside the house in fear of the cold. However, you can still brave the day and visit a few of these intimate and snug events to keep your spirits fire-hot this weekend.

Bulk up on comfort food, keep toasty with live tunes and beat the winter blues with these entertaining pastimes.

WARM UP WITH THE SULTRY SOUNDS OF ACAPELLA GROUP - THE SOIL

Revive your soul with the beautiful sounds of Kasi-soul acapella trio, The Soil.

Join Buhlebendalo Mda, Luphindo and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga on the contemporary musical voyage, offering you a township grooves mix of jazz, hip hop and Afro-soul.

The internationally adorned trio will perform at the Theatre of Marcellus stage at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from 24-25 June 2022.

Ticket cost R180 - 280.

You can purchase your ticket here.

BREAK A SWEAT AT KOMBONATION'S KAOFELA KAOFELA

From exhibitors and DJ’s to dancers and fashionistas, immerse yourself in the brilliance of eKasi creatives as they offer alternative nightlife experiences at Kombonation‘s Kaofela Kaofela, 24-26 June, in Soweto.

Register: https://t.co/rA30F9vdbQ#NightEmbassyJHB #KaofelaKaofela pic.twitter.com/UqZlqBL60g — Jägermeister South Africa (@jagermeistersa) June 20, 2022

Bring the heat with the latest edition of the Jägermeister Night Embassy party series. Introducing Kaofela Koafela by Kombonation at Uncle Tom’s community centre in Soweto.

Led by two Market Photo graduates, Kabelo Sello and Kgotso Selomah, delve into an immersive visual storytelling experience and revel in Soweto’s street fashion, music, fashion, exhibitions and film screenings.

The eKasi experience is happening from 24 - 26 June.

Read more about the duo here then buy your ticket on webtickets.

ENJOY A WARM PLATE OF COMFORT FOOD WITH MOZAMBIK'S R99 PASTA SPECIAL

Enjoy some cheesy, creamy greasy carb-packed grub with Mozambik’s famous tender chicken strips in pan fried sauce, served over fettucine sauce.

The Portuguese restaurant can be found at over eight locations in Johannesburg.

It also offers other delicious sea food deals at a steal for those who are not so big on Pasta.

Visit the website to find a store near you.

SPOIL YOURSELF AT OLIVES AND PLATES

Loose leaf German tea and fleshly-brewed coffee sounds like the perfect anecdote to the crisp frozen weather.

Experience a taste of opulence and class with Olives and Plates' mix of international and local gourmet dishes prepared to perfection.

Cozy up inside the luxury interior with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and soak up in rich aromas of parmesan panko crusted chicken fillet or salmon glass noodle poke bowl.

Located in Hyde Park, the family owned restaurant prides itself on vibrant delicious high-quality food catering.

Visit their webpage for more details.

DINE AT OLD TOWN ITALY'S HEARTY MEALS WITH A DRINK ON THE SIDE

Although it has been scientifically proven that drinking alcohol doesn't actually keep you warm, there's no harm in the feeling.

Take a sip of Old Town Italy's budget-friendly drinks specials and savour their hearty meals while you are there.

Experience Italy in Jozi with Old Town Italy's incredible Malfy Gin Special, hosted every Sunday.

You can pair a starter with a Double Malfy Gin & Tonic for R140 or order two starters with a Double Malfy Gin & Tonic for R200.

GRAB A BITE OF HUDSONS BURGER JOINT

Nothing beats a classic, mouth-watering, cheat day worthy burger and chips meal that leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Hudsons - The Burger Joint - is an American diner that can be found at Parkhurst and offers a variety of burgers, beers and milkshakes; a suitable dining spot for the whole family.

You can munch on spicy hot wings, cheese nachos, Wagyu burger and deep fried oreos with ice-cream.

GO GIN TASTING AT MIRARI GIN & CHOCOLATE EXPERIENCE & DISTILLERY TOUR

Mirari Gin will host their gin and chocolate experience tour on 25 June 2022 at their Time Anchor Distillery in Maboneng.

The tasting experiences is led by master distiller and founder of Time Anchor Distillery, Shanna-Rae, expect an experience like no other as you are guided through an in depth knowledge and education about on how gin is produced and packaged.

Distillery exclusive special edition gins, gin liqueurs and other gin-related items will be available for purchase on the day.

R275 gets you in, so get your ticket here.

This article first appeared on 947 : Joburg City Guide: Seven ways to cozy up this cold winter weekend