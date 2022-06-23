Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
China to censor social media comments before publication

23 June 2022 9:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
The Chinese government is tightening its already vice-like grip on the internet.

China’s authoritarian government will soon start checking all comments on social media beforethey are published.

The country already restricts and monitors the internet and media with a range of laws and technologies.

Many of the largest platforms in the world including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Wikipedia are banned in China.

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

According to China's new law, content platforms must review comments and report “illegal” information.

Most platforms that operate in the country already actively censor posts critical of the government, but comments sometimes escape scrutiny.

For more detail, read “China plans to have every single comment reviewed before it's published on social media” – Business Insider South Africa


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China to censor social media comments before publication




