China to censor social media comments before publication
China’s authoritarian government will soon start checking all comments on social media beforethey are published.
The country already restricts and monitors the internet and media with a range of laws and technologies.
Many of the largest platforms in the world including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Wikipedia are banned in China.
According to China's new law, content platforms must review comments and report “illegal” information.
Most platforms that operate in the country already actively censor posts critical of the government, but comments sometimes escape scrutiny.
