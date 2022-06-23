WATCH LIVE: Govt briefing on outcomes of post-Cabinet meeting
JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 22 June 2022. He will be joined by Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.
WATCH: Govt briefing on COVID-19 restrictions
This article first appeared on EWN
Source : GCIS
