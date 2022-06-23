Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
READING LIST: Everything you need to know about the final state capture report

23 June 2022 12:08 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Raymond Zondo
The Guptas
Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture

In case you missed it here is an Eyewitness News collation of some of the most important things to come out of the much-anticipated final instalment of the state capture report.

JOHANNESBURG - It took almost four years and in the region of R1 billion, but the final instalment of the state capture commission of inquiry’s findings was finally submitted to the president on Wednesday.

There's a lot of information. So Eyewitness News has collated some of the most important things to come out of the much-anticipated final instalment to read and share at your leisure.

1. The final state capture report has exposed a series of glaring gaps in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony on the widespread looting of state resources. It also showed that he lied when quizzed on the work of the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency (SSA). Read all about this below:

2. In July 2019, former President Jacob Zuma took the stand at the state capture commission and insisted that he had no prior knowledge of the Guptas’ now infamous 2013 use of the Waterkloof military airbase. But commission chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made it clear in his fifth report that he was not buying what Zuma had been trying to sell.

3. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that the country’s Constitution be changed to allow for the president to be directly elected.

This is just one of the far-reaching recommendations contained in volumes five and six of the final report of the state capture commission of inquiry that he chaired.

4. In addition to the charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering that suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is currently facing in connection with the Free State asbestos removal scandal, the state capture commission of inquiry has now also recommended that he be criminally investigated over his role in the Vrede dairy farm saga.

5. The state capture commission says that law enforcement agencies should conduct investigations with a view of possible criminal prosecution against former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo and former chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The commission’s report tears apart the irregular contract between the SABC and TNA, which it said unlawfully benefitted the Gupta-owned business.

6. The state capture commission said that law enforcement agencies should conduct investigations into whether Duduzane Zuma committed any offences by facilitating acts of corruption, including when Tony Gupta offered to bribe former deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas and others.

Describing former President Jacob Zuma’s son as a "conduit" between the corruption-accused Gupta family and the government, the final report by the inquiry said that he was present in several cases when bribes were offered to individuals at the infamous Saxonwold residence.

7.\ The state capture commission has recommended a criminal case be re-opened against former spy boss, Arthur Fraser over his parallel agency, the Principal Agent Network Programme.

The final report into claims of widespread looting of public funds was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday evening, where the commission found Fraser and former President Jacob Zuma protected one another.

8. Former member of Parliament, Vytjie Mentor’s testimony before the state capture commission has been dismissed, with the inquiry’s final report saying that she was not offered a position as minister of public enterprises by a member of the Gupta family at the Gupta residence.

Although Mentor was among a few people who spoke up about claims of the Gupta family’s involvement in the appointment of individuals to key positions in the state and government under former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, her evidence was torn apart by the commission.

9. The state capture commission of inquiry found that decisions taken by four of the country’s biggest banks to close the Guptas’ accounts were in line with their legal obligations.

In 2016, Standard Bank, Nedbank, FNB and Absa all shut down the Guptas' accounts with them on the back of the raft of suspicious transactions that had emerged through the surfacing of the state capture scandal.

10. The state capture commission of inquiry has found that the Gupta criminal enterprise benefitted by R15.5 billion from irregular and unlawful contracts.

It, however, conceded in the final report published on Wednesday night that the amount did not represent the full loss suffered by the state as a result of the Gupta-related capture.

11. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the investigations and findings of the state capture commission will not serve as a silver bullet to the country’s crippling corruption problem.

While the inquiry established four years ago has exposed the extend and deep networks of the capture project which brought state entities and government departments to its knees, much of what happens next to hold people accountable falls outside its ambit.

12. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday said the terms of reference of the state capture commission of inquiry were very wide - and it would take at least 10 years to fully complete the task.


This article first appeared on EWN : READING LIST: Everything you need to know about the final state capture report




