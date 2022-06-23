Gambela Yeoville Market fire victims seek financial relief
Grace Beyond Borders is asking for donations to assist women who have been set back by the fire that gutted the Gambela Yeoville Market.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Grace Beyond Borders founder Aurélie Kalenga says the market made it easy for migrants to find products from their respective countries "to get a taste of home".
Kalenga says the fire has broken the hearts of the migrant community.
It [Gambela Yeoville Market] really is a melting pot for African cultures. When you want something from home, when you want vegetables from home or fish from home, that was the place to go to. That was the place to go to get a taste of home.Aurélie Kalenga, founder - Grace Beyond Borders
They say they were threatened about four days ago and there is some video on social media where the Kopanang foundation was protecting the market and chasing away people who wanted to target it a few days ago.Aurélie Kalenga, founder - Grace Beyond Borders
https://t.co/KHbt0Dasx9 pic.twitter.com/NMj7IrWKp4— Grace Beyond Borders (@gbb_foundation) June 22, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
