Sunloungers at dawn! Sun bed wars break out in Europe's holiday hotspots
Summer holidays are supposed to be full of sun, sand and sangrias - lazy days relaxing by the pool with a good book.
But in Europe, where the summer holiday season has just got underway, holidaymakers seem more concerned with bagging the best beds poolside.
For years the commandeering of prime sun loungers before the crack of dawn has been a long-running joke among European sunseekers.
The bizarre proprietary bed behaviour was caught on camera by TikTok user Julie Marie Larsson, who captioned this video “Holidays in Spain. Sun bed wars at 6am.”
@jlie5 holidays in Spain #sunbedwars #aerobics #spain #allinclusive #grancanaria #mallorcaspain #warzone ♬ La Canelera - Los Capos De Mexico
But now, it seems, hotels in prime vacation spots like Spain and Tenerife, have stopped seeing the funny side of 'sun bed wars'.
In Tenerife, these hotel staff were having none of it!
They were spotted ceremoniously collecting up people's towels and possessions from empty beds.
One eyewitness told The Mirror, "They took their bags, towels and everything and left a note on the sun lounger where to collect."
She said it was 'absolutely hilarious' to see people returning to the loungers to find their towels missing.
Check out the video below:
@mandsandrands #tenerife #pool #sunbedsaving #towelson sunbeds #hotelsecurity #GranHotelCostaAdeje #granhoteltenerife ♬ Unstoppable - Sia
