Ads that stand out are those that touch a nerve - Nando's





For Nandos, ads that stand out are 'those that touch a nerve and typically reflect what people are feeling but not necessarily saying.'

That's according to Darren Hampton - general manager of digital marketing at the restaurant chain. He spoke to Lester Kiewit about their quickfire social commentary ads - centred around the current state of socio-economic issues in the country.

There's no need for umjolo, we are all in a monogamous relationship with loadshedding 😭 but there's always space for #NandosBrightSides https://t.co/mHthdMzs43 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 21, 2022

Ordinary South Africans, and politicians alike, are always ready to discuss Nando's content on social media after the chicken chain adds fiery spice on its adverts.

Hampton explained to Kiewit that Nando's isn't primarily centered around politics, but more on a wide range of prevalent issues of the day.

I think a little bit of spice never hurt anyone, so that has always been engrained in our personality and kind of the expression of the brand. I think there is a misconception that Nando's is centered around politics, and breaks not builds, which is not necessarily the case if you look at advertising over the last 30 years. Darren Hampton, general manager of digital marketing - Nando's

We cover a range of issues that are prevalent at that time whether that be social issues, whether that be economic issues and let's face it, there is no shortage of economical or financial restraints at the moment, so it all depends what's hot at the moment. Darren Hampton, general manager of digital marketing - Nando's

Hampton also hinted that Nando's is working around an advertisement campaign around Eskom's load shedding debacle.

