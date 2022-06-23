Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane





One South Africa (One SA) leader, Mmusi Maimane has welcomed the release of the fifth and final instalment of the state capture report - which has made recommendations to change the way in which South Africans elect their President and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed the report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Zondo recommended that the constitution be amended to allow for the president to be directly elected.

Maimane said as an organisation, they have long been advocating for this. In a statement released on Thursday, Maimane says: "This would mean voters can elect and remove the President – this would ensure the most competent person is elected to lead South Africa," and on MPs, said: "This would greatly enhance clean governance and accountability as MPs would derive their power and mandate from the people, not a political party."

Speaking to Mandy Weiner about this, Maimane said with the election of former president Jacob Zuma, two institutions failed the people - parliament and the presidency.

To end State Capture, Parliament must change the Electoral Bill



Press Statement - https://t.co/kruqBbSEgg pic.twitter.com/9OH4Vf8Teg — 🇿🇦 ONE South Africa Movement 🇿🇦 (@OneSA_Movement) June 23, 2022

Judge Zondo's recommendations about the electoral reform are vital in that the president ought to fear the people because when the people called for the president to be removed there was no action from parliament. Mmusi Maimane, One SA leader

Because when we do that we can make sure that no president acts like Zuma but no president is an observer of Zuma without any action and without fear of the public. Mmusi Maimane, One SA leader

He added that this would solve ‘party protection culture’, where members of parliament when having to vote have often chosen to defend their party members instead of holding them accountable on behalf of the public.

Parliament is not going to self-correct, it has shown that it doesn't do its job, it doesn't process its own report. Therefore, the citizens must take an active view on making sure Mmusi Maimane, One SA leader

Listen to the full audio for more: