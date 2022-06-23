Whistleblower Martha Ngoye welcomes recommendation to establish Prasa commission





The fifth and final volume of the state capture report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the state capture commission, called for the establishment of a special commission into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

He said the agency was almost run into total ruin.

Martha Ngoye, the former head of legal services at Prasa, welcomed Zondo’s call.

She also recommended that all executives be investigated - even those who had left the agency.

I welcome the setting up of the commission and I really wish that the president would go through with setting up of this commission. Martha Ngoye, Whistleblower

Ngoye, who testified at the state capture commission last year, believes the report provided vast insight into Prasa, state-owned entities and the individuals responsible for providing oversight.

She said Zondo's findings left no stone unturned.

However, Ngoye added, there was a need to delve deeper and uncover a lot more about the rail agency.

I think the Chief Justice has spared no one as far as the Prasa portfolio is concerned. From the ministers, to the various boards, to Parliament and everybody that needs to account. Martha Ngoye, Whistleblower

Listen to the full audio below: