Mandy's book of the week looks into tragic loss and a search for answers





The loss of a loved one is always difficult, but when you lose them through violent means the experience can be unbelievable painful and traumatic.

Mandy Wiener spoke to writer Liz McGregor about her book Unforgiven: Face to Face with my Father’s Killer, and her journey coming to terms with this loss.

McGregor’s father was brutally murdered in 2008, and in her memoir, she talks about her journey to find answers and to meet the man convicted of this crime.

This should be a national crisis I think, not just from my experience, knowing how totally life-altering, shattering, a murder in the family is. In the first three months of this year, we had 6 000 murders and over 10 000 reported rapes. This should be something everyone is talking about all the time. Liz McGregor - author

McGregor mentions that in a tragic way her family is lucky to at least have a conviction as so few murders even have convictions.

She says writing this story and taking this journey helped her to process this devastating event and search for answers.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.