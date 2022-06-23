Reputation management over Phala Phala farm a complete nightmare, says experts
Communication experts believe that reputation management into Phala Phala farm was a total blackout as it has opened up more questions than transparency about the burglary.
Clement Manyathela was in conversation with communication consultant Chris Vick and Lerato Kadiaka, who is the founder and CEO of Africa Ambition, during 702's Across the Desk feature.
Vick told Manyathela that public relations around what transpired at the farm became a complete nightmare for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
...Initially the Presidency was quite open when they were confronted with Fraser's police charge, there was a sense of transparency and I think that backfired as I look back at it.Chris Vick - communications consultant
I think what happened was the more said, the more it opened up questions. I think that's the reason why we have seen that information blacked out.Chris Vick - communications consultant
Kadiaka also added, saying Ramaphosa made a reputation blunder for hosting an auction at his farm amid ongoing police investigation.
The one thing for me that was 'drop the mic,' was when we heard that they are going to have an auction and this is like really business as usual just to have all these things, we have all these activities planned but also at the same time, lets focus on what we need to do.Lerato Kidiaba, founder and CEO - Africa Ambition
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
