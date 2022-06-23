Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound
It's generally assumed that "official" car dealerships sell their vehicles for the same price.
But this appears not to be the case says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
On The Money Show, she discusses one rather extreme example brought to her attention.
The complaint came from "Anna" who makes her living trading expensive cars.
Anna sourced a brand new Audi RSQ8 for a client who'd been struggling to find one.
She forwarded him an offer to purchase with a request to pay a R50,000 deposit to show good faith.
Knowler had checked the retail price for the Audi a number of times - given as R3 million 800 thousand.
It should in fact have been R2.55 million.
Eventually, the salesman admitted that he had loaded the price. We cancelled the deal, but my client nearly got ripped off R529,000.Anna
If my client had signed and paid the deposit, and then cancelled the deal, after discovering he was getting ripped off... they would have kept his deposit.Anna
Motor Industry Ombud Johan van Vreden told Knowler his office gets complaints about this kind of practice virtually on a daily basis.
Audi South Africa responded that it does not prescribe retail pricing to its dealers (who are separate legal entities), but recommends a maximum retail price.
“In the case brought to our attention, Audi SA does not condone the alleged behaviour followed by the dealer and is in the process of investigating the issue with dealer management.”
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122935538_stylish-black-woman-in-a-car-salon.html?term=new%2Bcar&vti=md6vkvyys77us58582-1-1
More from Business
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.Read More
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA
Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the deal was a significant development for South African travellers.Read More
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More
EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine.Read More
How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank.Read More
Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Hilarious! Lady goes crazy as dog attempts to eat chipmunk she just saved
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie
John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Local NPO Chefs with Compassion plans to feed 300,000 people this Mandela Day
Lester Kiewit speaks to chief executive officer of SYSPRO EMEA, Mark Wilson, about Chefs with Compassion's Mandela Day initiative.Read More
'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100%
Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda have welcomed the announcement by government of the dropping of COVID-19 restrictions. It means that they can now open all performances for full attendance.Read More
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks
Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.Read More
[PICS] Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat
Kirstenbosch gave Cape Town's Metro Police K9 unit special authorisation to spend time on its beautiful mountain trails.Read More
Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse?
The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for information and help for anyone who calls.Read More
Identi-TEA offers mental healthcare support to LGBTQI+ youth
Sara Jayne King spoke to two counselling psychologists who are running a support group for trans, non-binary and gender-diverse young adults, focused on mental healthcare.Read More
More from Opinion
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'
John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.Read More
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love
Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday.Read More
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world
Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.Read More
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way
Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More