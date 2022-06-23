'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'





Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: @GovernmentZA

The final instalment of the State Capture Report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa after a number of delays on Wednesday evening.

Reaction has been flowing from all sectors in response to the damning document.

On The Money Show, Motheo Khoaripe asks Corruption Watch investigative journalist Moepeng Talane what stands out for him in the thousands of pages of work submitted by the Zondo Commission.

Delving into the report says Talane, it's clear that the actions Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommends across various spheres of government, should have been done in any case.

It's a 'pause and reflect' kind of process that the Commission has gone through... just reading through the recommendations to do with parliamentary oversight I'm thinking this should not ever have been a case to have been brought to a commission of this nature... Moepeng Talane, Investigative journalist - Corruption Watch

From the beginning it should have been that we have a Parliament or Members of Parliament who are independent, who put the principles of transparency and accountability before everything else... and are bold enough to stand up to members of the Executive... Moepeng Talane, Investigative journalist - Corruption Watch

It's quite a revealing report in terms of where we, particularly the ruling party... need to really pause and think about whether or not we can proceed with things the way we have been over the past few years. Moepeng Talane, Investigative journalist - Corruption Watch

Talane says there's so much detail in many areas it makes one wonder just how much of an implementation plan the President can deliver in four months.

However she does believe President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to lead by example in terms of the Report's recommendations.

Nevertheless, from within his powers, the President is sitting with a few ministers who have been named and recommended for further investigation... He could start implementing those recommendations without a doubt... Those that report to him will have to answer to some of the questions the Commission's marked as needing more introspection. Moepeng Talane, Investigative journalist - Corruption Watch

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:

