Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office on Thursday declined to respond to media queries about state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo’s finding against him.
In his final report, Zondo found that Ramaphosa lied when he was asked about the work of the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency. The President said the panel was at an advanced stage, however, Zondo assessed evidence to the contrary.
Ramaphosa appeared at the commission in both his roles as head of state and ANC president.
The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.
Zondo has received praise for his handling of the state capture commission from various quarters in society including political parties, civil society organisations, the labour movement and business forums.
There are exceptions though like the EFF, which has accused Zondo of interfering in ANC factional politics through the work of the commission. This is despite the chief justice having found wrongdoing by various ANC leaders aligned to opposing factions.
"The president has committed to consider the commission's report in its totality and to present a comprehensive response and implementation plan to Parliament," said presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.
The president’s response to Zondo’s findings is expected to be detailed to Parliament in four months.
[EXPLAINER] State capture: How did we get here?
MISINFOMATION
The state capture commission has warned that the peddling of false and unsubstantiated intelligence reports can destabilise the country.
It said those in power must always be alive to the danger posed by peddling false information.
Heated factional battles in the ANC have over the years produced so-called intelligence reports, which saw comrades accusing one another of being enemies.
These have found their way into the country’s state security with the commission of inquiry calling for sound and effective mechanisms to deal with fake information.
The former head of Public Prosecutions Bulelani Ngcuka, Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan are just some of many who’ve featured in so-called damning intelligence reports with some losing their careers due to the allegations.
The commission said professional people should be appointed on merit and placed in charge of the intelligence services.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report
Source : GCIS
