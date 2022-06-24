Ntsika Kota reflects on how a hobby earned him a Commonwealth Short Story Prize
Ntsika Kota has made history as the first eSwatini writer to win the 2022 Global Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Africa.
Kota is also a chemistry graduate from South Africa's Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape.
The 29-year-old is the first writer from eSwatini to be shortlisted for the prize and to win it.
The book, titled And the Earth Drank Deep, is a fictional story that talks about a group of villagers living in a hunter-gatherer community as they encounter threats from wild animals, diseases and death.
Speaking to Pippa Hudson, a jubilant Kota says he is yet to come to terms with this victory.
I think it will take a very long time to sink in, probably because there was no ambition as a professional writer and I really just submitted the story.Ntsika Kota - author
I was a chemist by training and there was a time in postgraduate where I sort of lamented not becoming a writer and I just thought why not, it was always a hobby that I enjoyed and it was never going to be anything more than that until this.Ntsika Kota - author
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ntsika Kota reflects on how a hobby earned him a Commonwealth Short Story Prize
Source : @cwwriters/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this World Vitiligo Day.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster
Pippa Hudson talks to author and disaster expert Lucy Easthope on her new book titled 'When The Dust Settles'.Read More
Drakensberg Boys Choir brings 'something special' to Joburg Theatre
Headmaster Dave Cato, speaks to Bongani about the 'Drakensberg Boys Choir' two-night live show.Read More
The Soil to give you a taste of their upcoming album
Bongani chats to Singer, Composer and Producer of The Soil, Ntsika Fana Ngxanga on their upcoming album along with tracks from their earlier work.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven ways to cozy up this cold winter weekend
Bulk up on comfort food, keep toasty with live tunes and beat the winter blues with these entertaining pastimes.Read More