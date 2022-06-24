



Ntsika Kota has made history as the first eSwatini writer to win the 2022 Global Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Africa.

Kota is also a chemistry graduate from South Africa's Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape.

The 29-year-old is the first writer from eSwatini to be shortlisted for the prize and to win it.

The book, titled And the Earth Drank Deep, is a fictional story that talks about a group of villagers living in a hunter-gatherer community as they encounter threats from wild animals, diseases and death.

Speaking to Pippa Hudson, a jubilant Kota says he is yet to come to terms with this victory.

I think it will take a very long time to sink in, probably because there was no ambition as a professional writer and I really just submitted the story. Ntsika Kota - author

I was a chemist by training and there was a time in postgraduate where I sort of lamented not becoming a writer and I just thought why not, it was always a hobby that I enjoyed and it was never going to be anything more than that until this. Ntsika Kota - author

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ntsika Kota reflects on how a hobby earned him a Commonwealth Short Story Prize