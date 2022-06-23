Lira on the road to recovery, thanks fans for support after stroke
The start of 2022 has been tumultuous for Afro-soul singer Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo, but it seems the second half of the year is offering her some much-needed turnaround.
ON Thursday, the multi-award-winning musician marked three months in recovery from her stroke.
The singer's family announced her illness in April, which affected her ability to communicate.
The stroke also put a halt on performances as the 44-year-old prioritised her health.
She took to Instagram, thanking her fans for all of their unwavering support during a very difficult time in her life.
“So much love for me, makes me emotional. I am doing so well!”
She reports that she can now read, write, speak and is doing very well.
This article first appeared on 947 : Lira on the road to recovery, thanks fans for support after stroke
