Tips for household pest control as roaches, rodents breed in winter
A pest control specialist has warned of an increase in breeding and hatching of cockroaches and rodents as winter continues to be their favourable season.
Solid Hygiene Solutions is a company that specialises in pest control and has warned households to thoroughly clean their appliances as roaches and rodents continue to find solace in them.
Pest control specialist Sam Young says one roach can hatch more than one thousand eggs if not treated.
Young has advised household owners to do routine checks on bigger appliances to check hidden rodents.
If you have a rodent issue, check behind your fridge for droppings and urine, especially your dishwasher and your washing machine.Sam Young, pest control specialist - Solid Hygiene Solutions
You can do the trapping method, get a cage, put a creamy peanut butter and you will catch them all day. Don't put your wood pile next to your house especially by the door, trimming those trees by your house is vital, keep your refuse and recycling away from the house and do not leave the bin by the door.Sam Young, pest control specialist - Solid Hygiene Solutions
