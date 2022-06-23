Businesses and other entities may request masks on premises - Phaahla
CAPE TOWN - Businesses and other entities still have the right to request mandatory wearing of masks at their premises.
That's the word from Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who on Thursday outlined why the government has dropped the last remaining COVID-19 regulations.
This includes mandatory mask-wearing, limitations on the number of people allowed to gather and vaccination proof or a negative PCR-test required for travellers at ports of entry.
Even though the mandatory wearing of masks indoors has been scrapped, Phaahla said schools, old age homes and other places could still require people to wear them.
"If you run a facility, you have the right to determine regulations - whether you run a shop, a restaurant, a hotel - you can have your own regulations that you are comfortable with and your clients are happy with as well."
The minister said government did not have a say in the decisions of individual entities.
"A school governing body, for example, may decide that for the purpose of their school, they are happy with their children wearing masks. That's the school policy, but it's not the government policy. I think we must just make that distinction."
Some scientists said if fitted and worn properly, face masks did help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
This article first appeared on EWN : Businesses and other entities may request masks on premises - Phaahla
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/samwordley/samwordley2009/samwordley200900017/154579948-man-and-woman-wearing-face-mask-standing-6-feet-from-each-other-keeping-social-distancing-avoiding-p.jpg
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More