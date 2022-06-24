Living in a complex or estate means abiding by the rules
Moving into a complex can come with a range of benefits, but it is important to know and understand the rules and terminologies before you decide to move.
Wasanga Mehana speaks to the MD of RealNet estate agency group, Gerhard Kotzé, about sectional titles, levies and living in a complex.
A sectional title refers to a collective of properties built on one plot of land, that will then be governed by the Sectional Titles Schemes Management Act.
When you live in this type of space, it will be managed by a decided set of rules and every unit owner will be required to pay levies to help maintain the shared space on the property.
There is a standard set of rules applied to all these types of properties, but it is also important to look at your complex or estate's specific set of rules with can tell you about the use of shared spaces or the regulations around garbage disposal, for example.
When it comes to making and changing complex rules, it's important to all members of the community to join annual meetings or body corporate meetings to vote on their views of the rules.
I think people maybe don’t attend the AGMs and the body corporate meetings as they should and then sometimes, they feel left out in the decision making and rule making etc. that its not necessarily representative to everyone’s needs in the complex or the estate and that’s why its important to attend those meetings.Gerhard Kotzé, MD of the RealNet estate agency group
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127590809_aerial-view-of-beautiful-home-village-and-town-settlement.html?term=residential%2Bproperty&vti=nrypwratwr6a6jcoy6-1-3
