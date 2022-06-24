Business backs state capture report findings, offers to help where it can
JOHANNESBURG - Business has come out in support of the findings of the state capture commission of inquiry, offering to help where they can.
Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo handed the last part of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.
In response, Business Unity South Africa said it will decide on how to respond and on the appropriate interventions by business.
Separately, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has offered to capacitate the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) so that it can successfully pursue the perpetrators of state capture.
ALSO READ: • State capture reports lay bare extensive money laundering networks in SA • Zondo recommends special inquiry into Prasa: 'Many ills not yet uncovered'
There has been concern in the past that the NPA lacks sufficient financial forensic capacity to deal with detailed white-collar crime.
But the NPA has since said that it has strengthened its investigation units.
However, BLSA said it is currently assessing ways in which it can assist the NPA without compromising its investigations.
BLSA said that state capture and other forms of corruption come at a high price to the economy.
It said it is against this backdrop that it will avail resources to assist the state to chase those who have played a role in stealing resources meant to develop the country and its people.
Senior government officials, including Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma, have been implicated in state capture alongside questionable business people such as members of the Gupta family.
Business Leadership South Africa has lauded Zondo for his handling of the commission, saying his work has been meticulous.
The organisation said it supports the recommendation that those implicated in wrong-doing must be held accountable and prosecuted if necessary.
It adds that it's important for the country's law enforcement authorities to show that they can act against criminality without fear or favour.
[EXPLAINER] State capture: How did we get here?
This article first appeared on EWN : Business backs state capture report findings, offers to help where it can
Source : EWN
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More