



JOHANNESBURG - Business has come out in support of the findings of the state capture commission of inquiry, offering to help where they can.

Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo handed the last part of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

In response, Business Unity South Africa said it will decide on how to respond and on the appropriate interventions by business.

Separately, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has offered to capacitate the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) so that it can successfully pursue the perpetrators of state capture.

There has been concern in the past that the NPA lacks sufficient financial forensic capacity to deal with detailed white-collar crime.

But the NPA has since said that it has strengthened its investigation units.

However, BLSA said it is currently assessing ways in which it can assist the NPA without compromising its investigations.

BLSA said that state capture and other forms of corruption come at a high price to the economy.

It said it is against this backdrop that it will avail resources to assist the state to chase those who have played a role in stealing resources meant to develop the country and its people.

Senior government officials, including Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma, have been implicated in state capture alongside questionable business people such as members of the Gupta family.

Business Leadership South Africa has lauded Zondo for his handling of the commission, saying his work has been meticulous.

The organisation said it supports the recommendation that those implicated in wrong-doing must be held accountable and prosecuted if necessary.

It adds that it's important for the country's law enforcement authorities to show that they can act against criminality without fear or favour.

This article first appeared on EWN : Business backs state capture report findings, offers to help where it can