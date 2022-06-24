Cyber crimes are becoming more prevalent, warns tech expert
- Online hacking has become increasingly widespread
- Various social media platforms are still building better safety measures for their users
Almost everyone has become a victim of online hacking one way or another.
If not you, it might just be a matter of time.
Online hackers are becoming smarter in devising ways to obtain your personal information.
I'm afraid to say it but hacking happens all too often. The state of the internet has radically changed, but most people haven't changed the way they deal with it.Toby Shapshak - tech expert
Shapshak stressed the importance of using two-factor authentification to access one's device.
The first step requires the user to punch in their password, while the second step involves an SMS or email sent to the user with a One Time Pin/Password.
Social media platforms like Facebook have come under fire - over the years - for not having adequate safety measures in place.
People need to learn that Facebook doesn't care. Facebook's interest is growth over safety.Toby Shapshak - Tech Expert
With cyber crimes picking up, it helps to keep your devices and personal information protected.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip above.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/hacker-hacking-cyber-security-hack-1944688/
