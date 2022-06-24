'Compared to COVID-19, monkeypox does not have severe outcomes' - NICD





First case of monkeypox was confirmed in South Africa on Wednesday, 22nd June.

Monkeypox belongs to the Poxviridae family of viruses, which includes smallpox. Picture: CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed South Africa’s first case of monkeypox.

After laboratory testing on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced that the first case of monkeypox was detected in a 30-year-old from Gauteng, who has had no recent travel history.

Contact tracing is now under way to determine whether there are other cases linked to the initial one.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to LGBTQIA advocate Luiz De Barros and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)'s Professor Adrian Puren about the first confirmed case of monkeypox in South Africa.

It's also important that, in terms of controlling and managing this outbreak, people are able to present and can do the appropriate tracing and tracking. This is key for South Africa in terms of managing any further spread of this particular infection. Adrian Puren - NICD

While contact tracing has begun, only time will tell whether we are looking at another pandemic on our hands.

This comes less than 48 hours after the final COVID-19 protocols were dropped.

