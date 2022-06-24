Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage four power cuts from 11am on Friday.
In a statement, the power utility said that due to the ongoing unprotected labour action, it was compelled to take action to conserve emergency generation reserves.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Some of its employees are on an unprotected strike over salaries, after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.
The utility said that was necessary to boost emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the weekend. It said that this would "help fill the generation deficit while dealing with generating units that may trip amidst the disturbances and compensate for the inability to return generating units timeously to service".
Eskom said that the stage four power cuts would start at 11am until midnight on Friday and continue from 5am on Saturday and Sunday and continue until midnight on both days.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 24, 2022
To conserve emergency generation reserves, loadshedding will be implemented to Stage 4 from
11:00 am until midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/IHv6sLVuqt
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations
More from Business
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike
The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.Read More
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'
John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.Read More
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound
Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money ShowRead More
'Little-known' company sues govt over R51 sale of SAA majority stake
The Money Show interviews Bloomberg News journalist Loni Prinsloo about Toto Investment Holdings' court challenge.Read More
'Sun Int. very excited about COVID restrictions repeal, a boost for business'
The Money Show interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO of the Sun International Group.Read More
'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption WatchRead More
'Eskom land lease deal for green energy a huge step to reduce load shedding'
The Money Show interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Rising prices: 'We’ve got pain ahead; the time to tighten belts is yesterday'
Africa Melane interviewed Hayley Parry - a money coach and facilitator at 1Life.Read More
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More