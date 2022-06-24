What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle
- Taking a look at a few stories doing the rounds on social media
- A breastfeeding woman saved her pet goose from an eagle
Radio Presenter, Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn, joined Bongani and detailed the story of a man who received a measly gift pack from the company that he had served for 25 years.
It's a lanyard, two pens, a bag of Reese's chocolates, it's a plastic Starbucks cup and then it is a movie ticket. it's not for 2, it's for 1.Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn - radio presenter
After so many years of service, surely he deserved a much better award.
The next story that's gone viral, involves an eagle, a goose and a breastfeeding woman.
It involves a family that lives on a large patch of land with various animals as pets.
Over the last couple of weeks, they noticed that some of their chickens had gone missing.
This woman was sitting in her lounge and she was breastfeeding her four-month-old baby. And she heard this racket coming from outside and it was her pet - which is a goose - and this goose had been grabbed by this bald eagle... You see this goose walking there and the next minute this bold eagle just swoops down and grabs it...Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn - radio presenter
As the goose was being grabbed, the mother chased after the eagle while still breastfeeding her little one.
The eagle eventually let go of the goose, and he lived to fight another day thanks to his owner.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip above for more.
