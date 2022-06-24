'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'
If South Africa replaces its ageing coal-fired power stations with those running on gas, users will pay 40% more than if wind and solar were used instead, according to “Hot Air About Gas”, the latest Meridian Economics report.
The think tank says South Africa can end load shedding by 2024 if it drastically increases renewable energy and battery storage.
John Maytham interviewed energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of the Meridian Economics report (scroll up to listen).
The quick-fix solution to load shedding is putting in a lot of storage. We have surplus energy in the system, believe it or not…Clyde Mallinson, energy expert
Mallinson says there is a "quiet urgency" at Eskom and the government about the electricity supply shortage.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100354678_concept-of-energy-storage-system-renewable-energy-photovoltaics-wind-turbines-and-li-ion-battery-con.html?vti=lgy21po4bg68qzchpl-1-39
