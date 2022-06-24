Streaming issues? Report here
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'

24 June 2022 11:29 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Gas
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Clyde Mallinson
Meridian Economics
battery storage

John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.

If South Africa replaces its ageing coal-fired power stations with those running on gas, users will pay 40% more than if wind and solar were used instead, according to “Hot Air About Gas”, the latest Meridian Economics report.

The think tank says South Africa can end load shedding by 2024 if it drastically increases renewable energy and battery storage.

John Maytham interviewed energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of the Meridian Economics report (scroll up to listen).

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

RELATED: What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study

The quick-fix solution to load shedding is putting in a lot of storage. We have surplus energy in the system, believe it or not…

Clyde Mallinson, energy expert

RELATED: Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations

Mallinson says there is a "quiet urgency" at Eskom and the government about the electricity supply shortage.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
