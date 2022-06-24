Let's call it self-pleasure please, instead of masturbation: local sexologist
Although masturbation has been proven to be medically healthy, and encouraged, in fact by medical practitioners, some stigma still surrounds the self-pleasuring act.
This is partly due to some cultural and spiritual beliefs that suggest that masturbation is wrong, resulting in feelings of guilt for those who engage in it. Secrecy within relationships, about the solo sexual activity, also usually makes matters worse.
On this Friday's sex focus feature, Clement Manyathela opened this conversation with sexologist and gynaecologist, Dr Mpume Zenda, who spoke about the great benefit of masturbation, particularly for women.
You start understanding your own body better...what makes you tick...even when you are in a partnered masturbation or self-care, then you know where your touch buttons are at.Dr Mpume Zenda - gynaecologist and sexologist
I think something that we look down on a lot, is the self-esteem it can create for someone who may perhaps have been a bit shy about their performance, or their sexual understanding...shy around experimenting in out-of-the-box kind of stuff when it comes to sexuality...Dr Mpume Zenda - gynaecologist and sexologist
Zenda also touched on the importance of the language people use around masturbation.
When we talk about masturbation, that word in itself whether it's a socio-cultural trend that we've lived with, it does carry a bit of a negative stigma, so to say so I prefer self-pleasure because then people are more inclined to understand what does it do...so the same benefit that any intimacy that you like and prefer, the same will happen with self-pleasure.Dr Mpume Zenda - gynaecologist and sexologist
You can listen to the rest of the interview below:
