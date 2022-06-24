Numsa, Eskom agree to renegotiate striking workers' wages
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Eskom have agreed to return to the wage negotiation table.
This comes after the union and the ailing power utility collapsed wage talks at the Central Bargaining Forum on Wednesday.
Some Eskom's employees affiliated with Numsa embarked on an unprotected strike over salaries, resulting in the implementation of stage four load shedding on Friday.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha, agreed to renegotiate workers' wages to break the impasse.
The bottom line here is that the ball is on Eskom's court and the only way we can resolve this is through negotiation and talking. Eskom needs to come back to the table and that's it.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa
Eskom is totally committed, and it is in the best interest to resolve the disputes and certainly we will explore every possible mechanism to break the deadlock and impasse.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below...
