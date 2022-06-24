Gupta lawyers: no substantive evidence to extradite the brothers





On Thursday, the lawyers for the Gupta brothers and their associates were at the Free State High Court, in Bloemfontein, to argue against the strength of the extradition case against the pair.

This is the first court action seen since Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai after Interpol red notices were issued for their arrest.

In the Bloemfontein High Court, where lawyers for Atul and Rajesh Gupta are attacking the strength of the R24,9million Nulane Investment fraud charges against them - the case that could see them being extradited.

You can follow live updates on @News24. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 24, 2022

Mandy Wiener spoke to News24's legal journalist, Karyn Maughan about this case and the pre-trial conference.

According to Maughan, the lawyers are arguing that there is no substantive evidence to extradite the brothers.

Essentially they’re embarked in a pre-trial conference this morning, where the Gupta lawyers are effectively saying that they do not believe that there is substantive evidence against them, they’re not satisfied with the answers that the NPA have given them in response to an application for further particulars, and they intend to litigate further in order to get these answers and if they don’t get those answers they say that they will seek to get the case thrown out of court. Karyn Maughan, News24 legal journalist

