Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster

24 June 2022 7:28 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Lucy Easthope
When the dust settles
Disaster recovery

Pippa Hudson talks to author and disaster expert Lucy Easthope on her new book titled 'When The Dust Settles'.

Not all superheroes wear capes, cliché but certainly apt in describing Lucy Easthope.

Pippa Hudson talks to the author and disaster expert on her new book titled When The Dust Settles.

Easthope’s work as disaster recovery expert makes her a permanent doomsday detective, actively preparing for catastrophe.

From 9/11 to London underground bombings, UK floods of 2007, train disasters, plane crashes, earthquakes - Easthope’s lifework could possibly the 'Black Widow of Europe'.

The UK-based author has a lengthy career in teaching a range of people - from government and NGO’s, on how to survive disasters, with over 20 years of experience.

Now, adding to her long list of accolades is the release of her non-fiction book titled When The Dust settles.

Easthope pursued disaster recovery in response to a disaster she witnessed as a child.

The Hillsborough disaster of 1989 fatally crushed 97 people at a football game, which Easthope witnessed and was closely affected by.

She describes how that fateful day changed and moulded her including excerpts of it in great detail in her memoir.

We were very affected by a disaster that happened to our people at a nearby football ground in Nottingham on the 15th of April 1989.

Lucy Easthope, author and disaster recovery expert

Beginning her career as an emergency planner, she forged her own path and niched her focus on aftermath and disaster recovery.

I do see my work as a privilege, I really do. It is a real honour to see … how great humans are in these situations, how they look out for each other.

Lucy Easthope, author and disaster recovery expert

Easthope's BBC book of the week memoir is available in South Africa through Jonathan Ball Publishers at the cost of R355.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster




