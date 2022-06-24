The Soil to give you a taste of their upcoming album
- The Soil will be performing at Emperors Palace this weekend
- They will be debuting two songs off their new album
With the final COVID protocols thrown out the window, the live entertainment scene is coming back with a bang.
Multi-platinum selling 3-piece acapella group, The Soil, will be heating up the stage at Emperors Palace this weekend.
Singer, composer and producer of The Soil, Ntsika Fana Ngxanga, spoke to Bongani on their upcoming album and what's next for the group.
It will just be magical. The feeling of warmth is second to none. We've been doing gigs, but with our masks off, our voices are more audible.Ntsika Fana Ngxanga - Singer, Composer and Producer of The Soil
It's only 2 nights where you can get to see and listen to the sweet melodies of The Soil. Ntsika also dropped an album hint.
We taking everybody down memory lane. We also debuting 2 songs from our first studio upcoming album, which will drop this year.Ntsika Fana Ngxanga - Singer, Composer and Producer of The Soil
For tickets, you can visit ticketpro or click on the link of The Soil's bio on their social media platforms.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip above.
