Drakensberg Boys Choir brings 'something special' to Joburg Theatre
- Drakensberg boys choir make their return after 2 years
- The boys are at the Joburg Theatre for two nights
After nearly two years of performing online due to COVID-19 regulations, the Drakensberg Boys Choir is back.
The boys are now able to once again bring their magic to Johannesburg audiences with their two-night show that began on Thursday night at the Joburg Theatre.
It's 4 years since we performed at the Joburg Theatre. The last two years have been pretty lean...Dave Cato - Drakensberg Boys Choir Headmaster
The boys performed for the president and even the Pope. One of the choir's main strengths are their versatility.
They can sing literally anything. I can tell you there's something very special in store for the audience tonight.Dave Cato - Drakensberg Boys Choir Headmaster
You can get tickets at the Joburg Theatre for the second of their two-night performances.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this World Vitiligo Day.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster
Pippa Hudson talks to author and disaster expert Lucy Easthope on her new book titled 'When The Dust Settles'.Read More
The Soil to give you a taste of their upcoming album
Bongani chats to Singer, Composer and Producer of The Soil, Ntsika Fana Ngxanga on their upcoming album along with tracks from their earlier work.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven ways to cozy up this cold winter weekend
Bulk up on comfort food, keep toasty with live tunes and beat the winter blues with these entertaining pastimes.Read More
Unplugged: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane says music is a tool for healing
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to composer and saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane about his newest project and the role music plays in his life.Read More
From analogue to Netflix, how do South African's watch TV?
Clement Manyathela spoke to the head of policy at Media Monitoring Africa Thandi Smith, journalist and independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira and Broadcast Research Council of South Africa CEO Gary Whitaker about the television landscape in South Africa.Read More