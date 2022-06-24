Drakensberg Boys Choir brings 'something special' to Joburg Theatre





Drakensberg boys choir make their return after 2 years

The boys are at the Joburg Theatre for two nights

After nearly two years of performing online due to COVID-19 regulations, the Drakensberg Boys Choir is back.

The boys are now able to once again bring their magic to Johannesburg audiences with their two-night show that began on Thursday night at the Joburg Theatre.

It's 4 years since we performed at the Joburg Theatre. The last two years have been pretty lean... Dave Cato - Drakensberg Boys Choir Headmaster

The boys performed for the president and even the Pope. One of the choir's main strengths are their versatility.

They can sing literally anything. I can tell you there's something very special in store for the audience tonight. Dave Cato - Drakensberg Boys Choir Headmaster

You can get tickets at the Joburg Theatre for the second of their two-night performances.

Listen to the audio for more.