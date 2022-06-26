SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
This tax season SARS has made some changes to its auto-assessment rules for 2022, which the revenue service hopes will make the process of filing income tax returns easier for taxpayers.
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new process.
This year, SARS will send taxpayers an original estimated assessment that has been pre-populated with third-party data such as that from banks and medical aids. Once this has been received, and as a taxpayer you are happy, then you won’t have to do anything. Moreover, if you are entitled to a refund, it should be paid within 72 hours of the assessment being issued.
However, if you are unhappy with the return and need to add more information or feel there is a mistake, you will need to file a tax return within 40 business days. And if this is not possible, apply for an extension via e-filing before the end of the 40 days.
It is also important to note the new dates. Provisional taxpayers will have to file by 23 January 2023 and if you are not a provisional taxpayer and are not auto-assessed, then it is due 24 October 2022.
This article first appeared on EWN : SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
