NGO transforms unwanted cloth masks into sanitary pads for the underprivileged
South Africans are now mask-free after health minister Joe Phaahla repealed the last three remaining Covid regulations on the 23rd of June 2022.
So what are we supposed to do with all the cloth masks we collected over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic?
Before you think of tossing your unwanted cloth masks into the trash, there's a way in which you can re-use it.
Women's empowerment programme, GoDiva is upcycling cloth masks, by transforming them into sanitary pads which is being donated to the underprivileged.
The GoDiva empowerment programme is a project which forms part of the non-profit organisation Heavenly Haven.
You can donate to Heavenly Haven and support any of their other projects which include assisting the elderly and feeding hungry children.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NGO transforms unwanted cloth masks into sanitary pads for the underprivileged
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144064937_homemade-protective-mask-and-pieces-of-cloth-on-a-gray-background-selective-focus-.html
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More