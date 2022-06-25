Students illegally benefitting from NSFAS funding will be nailed - Nzimande
Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande has warned that students who are found to have illegally benefitted from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will face criminal charges.
Nzimande gave an update on NSFAS funding for the 2022 academic year in Pretoria on Friday.
He said his department, together with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will be looking for students whose applications have been approved despite not qualifying.
Government cannot allow NSFAS money to be abused, Nzimande said.
"Those who are abusing it must be nailed because they are actually stealing from the poor. Too many, I'm told."
Nzimande also cited an example of "a hugely successful senior official in government" whose children are receiving NSFAS funding. "How come!" he exclaimed.
This article first appeared on EWN : Students illegally benefitting from NSFAS funding will be nailed - Nzimande
More from Local
SARS has made changes to its auto-assessment rules, here's what you should know
John Maytham spoke to tax partner at Webber Wentzel, Joon Chong about the new changes.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!'
'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
EC tavern deaths: 'No obvious signs of injury' on the 17 deceased - police
Eastern Cape Community Safety spokesperson Unathi Binqose says there's a possibility that the number of fatalities may be higher as investigations continue.Read More
ANC GP: 'We've handled issues of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes correctly'
This is after an application to halt the conference, brought by an Ekurhuleni delegate was dismissed late on Sunday night by the Johannesburg High Court, with costs.Read More
At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park but the cause of death is unknown at this stage.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More