[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold

A local family has reported a happy ending after their beloved dog, Jack Sparrow "went missing" after being put on an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Paris.

The pup was to be reunited with his owners who'd moved to France, after being cared for by their parents in Cape Town.

The family posted urgent appeals on social media to help track down Jack Sparrow when their son and his wife arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to find no sign of their dog.

It later emerged that he'd been forgotten on the plane with no food and water.

Jack flew yesterday from Cape Town on flight ET 846 to Addis Ababa to connect with flight ET 734 to Paris. He never arrived. @flyethiopian is not answering as to his whereabouts. Retweet and retweet pls until we find Jack. @Just_A_Driver24 @alfred_cabonena @BradvB4 pic.twitter.com/Ls4CKeNwPs — Sailor1959 (@Sailor19592) June 16, 2022

A day later the family posted: "Wonderful news guys. Jack has been found."

The beloved pet had apparently been left in the cargo hold of the plane.

"I don't fully buy into the story but Jack is in high spirits and my son will collect him first thing in the morning."

After much searching and phoning poor Jack was eventually found at Charles de Gaul Airport, Paris. He spent the whole day in the hold on the plane. @Just_A_Driver24 check the report. pic.twitter.com/W2Iak1VFqQ — Sailor1959 (@Sailor19592) June 17, 2022

"It seems the dog has been left behind in the plane. They forgot to unload him," wrote a supervisor in the official report.

"This should not happen again."

